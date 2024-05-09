Group of illegal aliens sends list of demands to Denver mayor after refusing to leave encampment for taxpayer-funded shelters

A large group of illegal aliens recently sent a lengthy list of demands to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) after they refused to dismantle their encampment and move into taxpayer-funded shelters, KDVR reported.



Denver Human Services has attempted to move the illegal immigrants into indoor shelter space, but the group has repeatedly rejected the offer. Instead, the individuals have set up tents underneath a bridge by train tracks.

"We are not criminals & won't be treated as such," wrote the group of immigrants who illegally entered the country.

Jon Ewing with Denver Human Services told KDVR, "We've been offering time and shelter, basically just trying to get families to leave that camp and come inside."

Ewing explained that the taxpayer-funded shelters provide "three square meals a day" and allow the illegal immigrants to cook their own meals if they prefer. Additionally, individuals who opt to stay in the shelters are often provided assistance in applying for a work permit.

V Reeves, an advocate for the group, told the news outlet that the illegal immigrants "as a collective came up with a list of demands."

The document sent to the mayor listed 13 demands the city would need to agree to before the illegal immigrants would be willing to get off the street and move into a shelter.

According to KDVR, the demands included:

1. Migrants will cook their own food with fresh, culturally appropriate ingredients provided by the City instead of premade meals – rice, chicken, flour, oil, butter, tomatoes, onions, etc… Also people will not be punished for bringing in & eating outside food.



2. Shower access will be available without time limits & can be accessed whenever – we are not in the military, we're civilians.



3. Medical professional visits will happen regularly & referrals/connections for specialty care will be made as needed.



4. All will receive the same housing support that has been offered to others. They cannot kick people out in 30 days without something stable established.



5. There needs to be a clear, just process before exiting someone for any reason – including verbal, written & final warnings.



6. All shelter residents will receive connection to employment support, including work permit applications for those who qualify.



7. Consultations for each person/family with a free immigration lawyer must be arranged to discuss/progress their cases, & then the City will provide on-going legal support in the form of immigration document clinics & including transportation to relevant court dates.



8. The City will provide privacy for families/individuals within the shelter.



9. No more verbal or physical or mental abuse will be permitted from the staff, including no sheriff sleeping inside & monitoring 24/7 – we are not criminals & won't be treated as such.



10. Transportation for all children to & from their schools will be provided until they finish in 3 weeks.



11. No separating families, regardless of if family members have children or not. The camp will stay together.



12. The City must schedule a meeting with the Mayor & those directly involved in running the Newcomer program ASAP to discuss further improvements & ways to support migrants.



13. The City must provide all residents with a document signed by a City official in English & Spanish with all of these demands that includes a number to call to report mistreatment.

Reeves explained that instead of complying with the group's list of demands, the city sent a bus to the camp to pick up the illegal aliens and move them to an indoor shelter.

"This morning, they sent buses to take people over without presenting that document and without having any kind of signature for accountability," Reeves said.

Reeves claimed that one of the illegal immigrants' most significant grievances has been about the food provided by the city and funded by taxpayers.

"There have been so many complaints about the food being spoiled or not being enough and malnutrition amongst children," Reeves told KDVR. "They're not receiving any kind of official housing or immigration document support, which is incredibly necessary for them to be able to navigate the bureaucracy around these systems."

Ewing explained that the city would provide many of the services the illegal immigrants seek if they left the encampment and moved into a shelter.

"What do you qualify for? What do you not qualify for? What might be something that is a feasible path for you to success that is not staying on the streets of Denver?" he told the news outlet. "We try to compromise. We try to figure something out. You know, at the end of the day, what we do not want is families on the streets of Denver."