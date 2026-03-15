Megachurch pastor ousted following Robert Morris' child sex abuse scandal starts ministry up again

Brady Boyd became the senior pastor of New Life Church in Colorado Springs in 2007 after serving six years as associate senior pastor and elder at the Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas. Elders at the church forced Boyd out last year after it became clear that he had misled his congregation about what he knew about Gateway Church founder Robert Morris' sexual abuse of a child.

Apparently betting on Coloradans to forgive and/or forget, Boyd is launching services nearby.

Background

Cindy Clemishire came forward in 2024 accusing Morris of molesting her when she was a child.

'I am qualified for ministry.'

Morris initially downplayed his interactions with Clemishire as "inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady" that was limited to "kissing and petting." Clemishire contradicted Morris, suggesting that the pastor starting abusing her when she was 12 years old and continued doing so for roughly five years.

Days after Clemishire's public accusation went viral, the church's elders announced that they had accepted Morris' resignation.

In October, several months after his indictment on child sexual battery charges, Morris pleaded guilty to five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

Boyd could not escape the fallout from Morris' sex abuse scandal.

Boyd — who took over as senior pastor at New Life Church in Colorado Springs in 2007 after its former pastor, Ted Haggard, resigned over allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a male prostitute and abused methamphetamine — claimed until 2024 that he was unaware that Clemishire was 12 when Morris started molesting her, the Board of Elders of New Life Church said in a June 22, 2025, statement.

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Brady Boyd with former President George W. Bush in 2008. Craig F. Walker/Denver Post/Getty Images

"We believe that to be inaccurate," continued the statement. "Brady also made statements in his public address to the congregation on June 8 that the Board of Elders knows to be inaccurate."

On June 8, Boyd told members of his church that he had no previous knowledge of the allegations against Morris and portrayed himself as a victim of Morris' deception. Court documents suggest, however, that he had some idea of the claims against his associate by late August 2007.

While acknowledging that "Brady had nothing at all to do with Robert Morris' past abuse," the elders claimed Boyd did mislead his flock.

"We believe that trust is the currency of leadership," wrote the Board of Elders. "When Brady recently told our congregation, inaccurately, that he was unaware of certain details regarding Morris’ past abuse, trust was broken, and we, the Board of Elders, asked Brady to resign."

Boyd did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

New life

Within weeks of his resignation, Boyd launched a donation-collecting faith-themed organization called Psalm 68 Ministries, which he said in a July 22, 2025, post would "be operating under the authority of the elders of Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo, TX." Months later, he began a weekly sermon podcast.

Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Late last month, Boyd and his wife, Pam, announced in-person services in the same commercial area of northern Colorado Springs.

"We believe we are still called to pastor in Colorado Springs. We received this mandate 18 years ago, and the calling has only grown stronger," said the announcement. "After careful prayer and discussions with trusted counselors and friends, we feel led to start a Wednesday night church service in Colorado Springs that will focus on some simple, but powerful ideas. We’ll pray together, study the Scriptures together, share the Lord’s Table, and enjoy fellowship with each other."

Boyd provided a reminder on March 11, writing, "In one week, we will gather and we cannot wait to see all of you at 6:30 at the Phil Long Music Hall."

When asked whether the new services constitute church services, Boyd told ChurchLeaders, "We are going to worship, study the scriptures, receive communion, and pray. This is not a church plant."

Responding to skepticism about whether he should continue in ministry, Boyd said, "Everyone in my trusted circle of pastors and advisers agrees wholeheartedly that I am qualified for ministry."

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