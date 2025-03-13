'Despicable': Former megachurch pastor Robert Morris indicted on child sexual battery charges

A grand jury in Oklahoma indicted Robert Morris, founding pastor of the popular Texas-based Gateway Church, on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. The Wednesday indictment concerns alleged sexual abuse that dates back to the 1980s.

Cindy Clemishire, the victim by Morris' own admission, expressed relief that after four decades, the former pastor might finally have to answer for his alleged crimes.

"There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children," Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement. "This case is all the more despicable because the alleged perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for justice to be done."

Prior to his resignation in June as senior pastor, Morris admitted in a statement to the Christian Post, "When I was in my early twenties, I was involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady in a home where I was staying. It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong. This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years."

Clemishire suggested that by "young lady," the former pastor actually meant a 12-year-old girl.

"He says there was no sexual intercourse, but he did touch every part of my body and inserted his fingers into me, which I understand now is considered a form of rape by instrumentation," said Clemishire. "I was an innocent 12-year-old little girl who knew nothing about sexual behavior."

"I was 12 years old. I was a little girl. A very innocent little girl," added Clemishire, now in her 50s.

Clemishire first publicly accused Morris in June, telling the Wartburg Watch, a watchdog blog that details incidents of abuse within various churches, about how Morris morphed from family friend to villain.

'The law has finally caught up with Robert Morris.'

Clemishire indicated that she and her family first met Morris in 1981 at a youth revival in Tulsa. Morris was subsequently invited to participate in a youth revival in Clemishire's hometown of Hominy, Oklahoma, then began regularly preaching in town. He soon befriended Clemishire's family, staying with them on occasion.

While visiting with the family on Dec. 25, 1982, Morris allegedly told Clemishire to go to his room and then molested her. According to Clemishire, Morris repeated this behavior until 1987.

When the girl's father found out about the abuse, he reportedly informed the head pastor of Shady Grove Church, where Morris was then a pastor, and threatened to involve law enforcement unless the alleged pedophile abandoned the ministry.

Morris told the Christian Post, "In March of 1987, this situation was brought to light, and it was confessed and repented of. I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady’s father. They asked me to step out of ministry and receive counseling and freedom ministry, which I did. Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area."

Morris apparently stepped down for two years — a resume gap Morris attributed to an excess in pride in his 2011 book "From Dream to Destiny."

The former pastor suggested further that when he rejoined the ministry in March 1989, he had the blessing of the victim's father and church elders.

When Clemishire went public with her story, the Gateway Church's board of elders downplayed their founder's alleged pedophilia and characterized Morris as a purified man, stating, "Since the resolution of this 35-year-old matter, there have been no other moral failures. Pastor Robert has walked in purity, and he has placed accountability measures and people in his life."

The church's board of elders changed its tune amid growing backlash, announcing on June 18 that it had accepted Morris' resignation and retained a law firm to "conduct an independent, thorough, and professional review of the report of past abuse to ensure we have a complete understanding of the events from 1982-1987."

The five instances where Morris allegedly molested Clemishire identified in the criminal indictment all took place between Dec. 25, 1982, and Jan. 24, 1985.

Clemishire's attorney suggested last year that the statute of limitations for criminal or civil action had likely run out. However, Drummond's office indicated that the "statute of limitations is not applicable in this case because Morris was not a resident or inhabitant of Oklahoma at any time."

Each of the sexual battery counts with which Morris has been charged are punishable by three to 20 years in prison.

Clemishire said in a Wednesday statement obtained by the New York Times, "After almost 43 years, the law has finally caught up with Robert Morris for the horrific crimes he committed against me."

"My family and I are deeply grateful to the authorities who have worked tirelessly to make this day possible and remain hopeful that justice will ultimately prevail," added Clemishire.

Gateway Church said in a statement Wednesday, "We are aware of the actions being taken by the legal authorities in Oklahoma and are grateful for the work of the justice system in holding abusers accountable for their actions."

"We continue to pray for Cindy Clemishire and her family, for the members and staff of Gateway Church, and for all of those impacted by this terrible situation," added the church.

