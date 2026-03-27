Gun-toting woman 'took care of business' after male broke into her home, entered her bedroom, and wouldn't leave

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to a home Tuesday night near the intersection of 18th Street and Water Street in Brownsville Borough in Fayette County for a "reported disturbance," KDKA-TV reported. Brownsville is about an hour south of Pittsburgh.

Investigators said a woman in the home heard someone beating on her door, after which a male allegedly broke a window to get inside — and then entered the woman's bedroom, KDKA said. A criminal complaint said the male used a brick to break the window; it all happened around 11:30 p.m.

'She got beat up a little bit, but she shot the guy.'

When the male wouldn't leave and continued moving toward the woman, investigators said she shot him in the leg, the station noted.

The woman shot the male once more in the side of the head when he continued moving toward her, officials told KDKA.

A struggle between the male and the woman ensued after she shot him, investigators told the station, adding that she was able to escape the home as troopers arrived.

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State police told KDKA the castle doctrine — which allows people to use deadly force to protect themselves inside their homes — applies in this case.

Troopers who responded to the home found a man who had been shot multiple times, state police added to the station.

The man was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for emergency surgery, state police told KDKA, which added that his condition was not immediately released.

Ronald Rosiek, 69, was charged with multiple felonies related to the incident, including aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, and burglary, the station said, citing court records.

The victim's brother arrived at the home Tuesday and feared something bad may have happened to his sibling, but he told KDKA that police put his fears to rest.

"I thought it was her," the brother recalled to the station. "[The] officer said, 'No, she took care of business. She got beat up a little bit, but she shot the guy.'"

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact troopers in the Belle Vernon barracks at 724-929-6262.

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