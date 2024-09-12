Marianne Williamson predicts 'eating cats issue' will hurt Dems in election: 'Haitian voodoo is real'

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson warned Democrats that their dismissing a concern about migrants eating cats will hurt them in the election.

Residents in Springfield, Ohio, have reported in social media posts that Haitian migrants are capturing and eating pets, but local law enforcement have said they have no such confirmed reports. The issue has gone viral on social media and was used by Vice President Kamala Harris to try to paint former President Donald Trump as unhinged during the debate.

'Smug elite jerks who think they’re too smart to listen to anyone outside their own silo.'

"Continuing to dump on Trump because of the 'eating cats' issue will create blowback on Nov. 5," said Williamson on social media.

"Haitian voodoo is in fact real," she added, "and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield, Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of Democrats as smug elite jerks who think they’re too smart to listen to anyone outside their own silo."

Regardless of the pet-eating issue, residents have demanded that local officials do something to mitigate the effects of a large influx of migrants into their community.

"Let me be clear: This is not about race. This is about people being given the privilege of coming here from another country and having no respect for our people, our land, or our life's work. People living their life here the way they did in Haiti," said one resident to the Springfield commission.



Anti-Trump critics and media members have claimed the pet-eating narrative is driven by racism and xenophobia.

Despite the criticism, Trump has signaled that he's not abandoning the issue by posting political cat memes on Truth Social.

Williamson ran for president in the Democratic primary in 2024 but suspended her campaign after lack of support.

