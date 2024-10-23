Harris admits to Telemundo: I'm for amnesty for illegal immigrants

Vice President Kamala Harris admitted during an interview with MSNBC that she wants mass amnesty for the millions of illegal immigrants who have come to the United States during the Biden-Harris administration.

Telemundo host Julio Vaqueiro grilled Harris on her plans for addressing the massive issue, a longtime weak spot for Democrats even before the border crisis started when Joe Biden became president.

"Right now, we're talking about border security, and there's nobody, no Democrat, talking about pathway to citizenship, immigration relief, benefits that migrants bring to this country," Vaqueiro said to Harris.

"I am. I am talking about it. ... There's no question that ... migrants bring — America is a country that was built in part by immigrants," Harris stammered.

When Vaqueiro brought up former President Donald Trump's plan to conduct mass deportations, Harris interjected that she is not proposing that.

"We need smart, humane immigration policy that includes a pathway to citizenship," Harris continued, adding a need for more "resources in terms of security" at the southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection finally released the data for the number of illegal immigrants encountered at the southern border for fiscal year 2024, which ended at the start of October.

U.S Border Patrol encountered over 1.5 million illegal immigrants in this recent fiscal year, a slight drop from 2 million in fiscal year 2023. The drop in encounters, while still historically high, is due to the Biden-Harris administration expanding the nation's parole program, typically used on a case-by-case basis, to thousands of people per day. This was an effort to reduce the number of illegal crossings in order to reduce the bad optics of people flooding the border even though the strength of their cases is very much in doubt.

Despite those efforts, illegal crossings in areas around Eagle Pass, Texas, are starting to pick up again as illegal immigrants want to enter the country before the presidential election.

