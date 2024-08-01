Harris Faulkner gets honest about reporter from NABJ event — then she makes election prediction that Democrats will hate

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner called out ABC News reporter Rachel Scott on Thursday for trying to corner Donald Trump with "gotcha" questions.

On Wednesday, Trump sat for questions at a National Association of Black Journalists panel in Washington. The appearance began with immediate contention: Scott didn't say "hello" to Trump but immediately began to grill him with questions implying that he is racist.

'I mean, it didn't take much to show humanity, and in that moment, I was so disappointed that that didn't happen.'

In true Trump form, the former president condemned Scott for her "nasty" question.

Reflecting on the event during a "Fox & Friends" interview, Faulkner — who was one of three black journalists to question Trump at the NABJ event — expressed dismay over how Trump was treated.

Not only did audio and technical problems snare the event — issues Faulkner attributed to the NABJ and ABC News — but Faulkner blasted Scott, though without naming her, for stirring up emotion through "gotcha moments" that grabbed headlines. She mourned the fact that emotionally charged moments grabbed headlines instead of the fact that Trump, according to Faulkner, willingly walked "into a racial storm."

But that's not the only problem with the event, Faulkner went on to say.

Like Trump, Faulkner took significant issue with the fact that Trump was not given a proper welcome.

"He walks out on stage and not a greeting to acknowledge it's been 18 days at that point since you survived an assassination attempt. 'We're going to ask you tough questions, but Mr. President, welcome, and we are glad you're still here,'" she said.

"I mean, it didn't take much to show humanity, and in that moment, I was so disappointed that that didn't happen," she added. "I couldn't control it, but it got things off to an emotional start, and you and I both know that once that happens and you are interviewing someone, there is an agenda."

At the end of her reflection, Faulkner made a prediction about the 2024 election: The only color that will matter is green.

"I don't know that people are going to vote on the color of their skin and the hair texture this time around," she predicted. "This is about money, the color is green."



If Faulkner is right, then Vice President Kamala Harris will have a tough time overcoming President Joe Biden's record and her history of far-left economic views. Americans, after all, remember the price of their groceries when Trump was president.

