Joe Manchin says new policy from Kamala Harris may basically 'destroy our country'; Sinema calls it 'absolutely terrible'

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that she would back a radical change in congressional rules, and two moderate liberal senators are trashing her for it.

Harris said Democrats should take away the Senate filibuster in order to pass a national right to abortion with just a simple majority of the upper legislative house, but even some on the left registered their disapproval.

'I think that basically can destroy our country. ... I think it's the most horrible thing.'

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he would refuse to endorse Harris over the policy.

“Shame on her. She knows the filibuster is the holy grail of democracy. It's the only thing that keeps us talking and working together. If she gets rid of that, then this would be the House on steroids," he said, according to CNN.



"I think that basically can destroy our country, and my country is more important to me than any one person or any one person's ideology," he added. "I think it's the most horrible thing."



Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who was previously a Democrat but has become an independent, also criticized Harris.

"To state the supremely obvious, eliminating the filibuster to codify Roe v Wade also enables a future Congress to ban all abortion nationwide. What an absolutely terrible, shortsighted idea," she posted on social media.

Both Manchin and Sinema were excoriated by many Democrats for voting against the party line in order to maintain the bipartisan nature of the U.S. Senate.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas lambasted Harris for flip-flopping on the filibuster.

"Kamala wants to abolish the filibuster, but here's the letter she signed as Senator pledging to support the filibuster to ensure the Senate 'continues to serve as the world's greatest deliberative body,'" he posted on social media.

"Her word is meaningless. She'll say anything to get elected," Cotton added.

Not surprisingly, abortion advocates praised the extremist position from Harris.

