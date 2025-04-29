Preplanned? ROGUE judges protecting criminals over law-abiding Americans

Just this past November, Americans overwhelmingly voted to put Donald Trump in the White House — and for far more than one good reason. Now, deep-state bureaucrats and rogue judges are trying to prevent the president from doing what he was elected to do in the first place.

“I think that’s really crucial to remind everyone,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “They’re trying to block him from making executive decisions even though he is the highest executive officer in the land.”

“Three rulings on immigration that are a direct threat to President Trump’s mandate to mass-deport all of these millions of illegals that broke the law coming into the country under Joe Biden,” she continues.

One ruling surrounds immigration enforcement in sanctuary cities.

“A federal judge just blocked the Trump administration from withholding federal funds from sanctuary jurisdictions,” Gonzales explains. “So now, you’re supposed to believe that it’s legal for a state to actively go against federal law and that that state somehow is allowed the same amount of taxpayer funds.”

“This is your money, this is my money, this is all of our money that we just somehow are forced to throw at whatever state wants to disregard whatever law they want to, and they still are allowed to take as much money from us,” she continues.

“And here we are. They are saying that these cities will be rewarded for protecting criminal illegals and actively obstructing ICE against federal freaking law,” she adds.

But this isn’t the first time judges have stopped Trump from going after sanctuary cities.

During his first term in 2018, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals was divided before agreeing with the lower court that the order exceeded President Trump’s authority when it came to sanctuary city funds.

Not only have they been weakening his battle with sanctuary cities, but another federal judge recently struck down Trump’s effort to require proof of citizenship to vote.

“Now they’re saying the president doesn’t get to say that you have to provide proof of citizenship to vote in this country,” Gonzales says. “You couldn’t even make it up if you tried. You could not even make up the absurdity of it all, that somehow, we are supposed to believe that, what? The president doesn’t get to say, ‘Hey, guys, it’s a rule that you can’t vote in these elections unless you’re a citizen'?”

“Some might say this was a plan all along when you move 20 million illegals into this country and then you insert judges who will vouch that you don’t need ID in order to vote,” she adds.

