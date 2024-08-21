Kamala Harris and Walz skipped Obama's DNC speech reportedly to avoid Biden's anger over backstabbing

President Joe Biden said he had no ill will toward those who helped oust him from his re-election campaign, but there may be real anger behind the scenes, according to a report.

'We are in tricky territory.'

A source familiar with the situation between the Harris-Walz campaign and Biden told Fox News that Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz skipped former President Barack Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention to ease Biden's anger.

"[The] Obamas are still not on the White House good side. It would not be helpful to their relationships," the source said.

"We are in tricky territory," the source added.



Instead of attending Obama's speech, Harris and Walz were a hundred miles away at a rally in Milwaukee. Their absence helped defuse Biden's anger by avoiding the optics of the presidential candidates standing on a stage next to the man who led the crusade against Biden.

Both Walz and Harris have a long history with Obama. The vice president had been nicknamed by many as "the female Obama."

Obama used his speech to laud Harris and attack former President Donald Trump. At one point, he appeared to make a joke referencing Trump's manhood to uproarious applause from the Democrats in attendance in Chicago, Illinois.

While the Democratic convention is designed to present a united front by the party, behind the scenes, voices are wondering whether the unity will hold if poll numbers dip for Harris or if she stumbles in any way.

Harris will give the final speech at the Democratic convention on Thursday after accepting the party's presidential nomination.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!