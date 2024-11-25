Hawaii woman sent alarming messages before going missing in LA; her father just took his own life amid desperate search

A Hawaii woman went missing two weeks ago after she sent alarming text messages to her family. Amid a desperate search for her, the woman's father took his own life.

Hannah Kobayashi was traveling from Maui to New York City on a Nov. 8 flight to visit family. The 31-year-old's flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport at 9:53 p.m. local time, according to Newsweek. Surveillance video from LAX shows Kobayashi wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tie-dye leggings.

'Deep hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f*** since Friday.'

However, Kobayashi never boarded her connecting flight, which was scheduled to leave after a 42-minute layover.

Instead, Kobayashi decided to go to The Grove — a high-end shopping mall — for a LeBron James event and posted a photo from the event on her Instagram page.

Kobayashi’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, said her niece started sending her alarming text messages days later.

Pidgeon told USA Today, "On [Nov. 11], we started getting texts saying that she didn't feel safe, that someone was trying to steal her funds, that someone was trying to take her identity. Weird things, calling us babe, things that weren't quite the normal way that she speaks."

Kobayashi wrote in a text message, “Deep hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f*** since Friday.”

Pidgeon told KTLA-TV, “She mentioned feeling scared, and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity. Strange, cryptic messages — things about the matrix, it was so unlike her. And then all of a sudden, no more communication.”

“This is so unlike Hannah, she’s very responsible. I mean, she was looking forward to the event so much. She had a hotel room booked that was a couple thousand dollars, the tickets for the event was a couple of hundred dollars,” Pidgeon told KITV-TV.

Pidgeon said Kobayashi's phone suddenly stopped receiving phone calls Nov. 11.

"[Kobayashi's phone] was pinging in the LAX airport, and it no longer ... it goes straight to voicemail," Pidgeon said. "It didn't move from LAX airport, so that is where we know that she last was."

After radio silence, Pidgeon traveled from New York to try to find her niece.

When asked whether she had a message for Kobayashi, Pidgeon said, "We will not stop until we find you, you have so many family, you have so many friends who love you so, so, so much... If you're feeling scared, or if you feel alone, you are not. We are with you."

Kobayashi's family reported her missing Nov. 11 and notified Los Angeles police, the FBI, and LAX authorities.

Surveillance video recorded Kobayashi leaving the Pico Metro Station, near LAX, with an unidentified person at 10.03 p.m. Nov. 11.

Kobayashi's family said of the video, "It is evident that Hannah does not appear to be in good condition. and she is not alone."

Ryan Kobayashi — the 58-year-old father of Hannah Kobayashi — traveled to Los Angeles to search for her. Ryan Kobayashi was seen in the streets of the city with missing posters of his daughter.

The father told KTLA Nov. 18, “I miss her. Just want her to know that, and just want her to reach out — anything.”

Kobayashi told CNN last week, “Hannah loved to travel. She loved photography, art, music. I wasn’t too close with her … growing up. We hadn’t had contact for a while. I'm just trying to make up. I’m trying to get her back. That’s my main focus.”

Tragically, Ryan Kobayashi was found dead Sunday near LAX.

Citing the Los Angeles Police Department, KNBC-TV reported that Kobayashi committed suicide by jumping off a parking structure near LAX around 4 a.m. Sunday.

RAD Movement — a non-profit organization that provides families with support when loved ones disappear — released a statement about Ryan Kobayashi's death.

"The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today. After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life," the RAD Movement stated. "This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably."

The organization added, "What the family needs most in this difficult time is for all communities to rally around them with support, compassion, and prayers. Please be considerate with your comments and posts. The trauma they are enduring is profound, and they now face the additional burden of grieving the loss of their family's pillar and navigating next steps."

The non-profit stressed, “Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger. It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah.”

According to the California General Attorney's Office, Hannah Kobayashi is 5' 10" tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is fair-skinned with freckles. She also has a tattoo of a knife on her forearm.