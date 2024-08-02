Hackers can steal your data through HDMI cords: 'Governments are worried about this'

A new technique to capture data through HDMI cables is becoming more accurate and easier to decipher.

This technique allows savvy data thieves to spy on your screens, monitors, and, of course, smart TVs if they are in the right area or can capture signals.

While it is not exactly a remote operation for a would-be hacker, individuals may be able to take passwords, data, or anything else transmitted to your screen through an HDMI cable, with greater accuracy than previously thought.

Uruguay's University of the Republic told TechSpot that this method is already being used and thatT governments are aware of it.

'A new avenue for governments and criminals to spy on your data.'

Hackers could potentially steal data from government sources by planting a discreet signal-capturing device within a building or target area to gather electromagnetic signals. Alternatively, a radio antenna could capture signals from HDMI cables outside a government installation.

The HDMI signals leak some electromagnetic radiation transmitted between the source and the display, and then hackers capture those signals, extract the data, and decipher it.

The Uruguayan research team trained an artificial intelligence model based on existing samples of electromagnetic radiation to decipher intercepted signals. This resulted in reconstructing the HDMI signals to 70% completion, which was reportedly good enough to read what was on the screen.

"Your HDMI being hacked is a new avenue for governments and criminals to spy on your data," said Return's managing editor, Peter Gietl. "Although it remains to be seen how effective this attack will be, there is a wide variety of ways for nefarious actors to access your private information. Unfortunately, if the NSA really wants your data, they will most likely be able to get to it."

Return has previously published "The ultimate Return guide to escaping the surveillance state" to give readers easy solutions to protect your privacy.

Believe it or not, it has historically been much easier to steal signals during the era of analog video. Video cables had even greater amounts of leakage in previous generations, but with the advent of HDMI, those signals became more contained and more difficult to decipher when captured.

Lead researcher Federico Larroca claimed "governments are worried about" HDMI data extraction but added that data-sensitive agencies likely already shield their facilities against such exploitations related to electromagnetic signals.

It's worth it, Larroca concluded, even if it comes with a significant cost.

