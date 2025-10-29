Hegseth announces more lethal boat strikes to eradicate drug traffickers

The Trump administration performed strikes in international waters in the eastern Pacific on Monday to stop several boats carrying illegal narcotics, according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

'We will track them, we will network them, and then, we will hunt and kill them.'

He announced on Tuesday the results of "three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels," claiming that they were operated by "Designated Terrorist Organizations."

In January, President Donald Trump designated international cartels as foreign terrorist organizations for flooding the U.S. with "deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs."

Monday's strikes killed 14 narco-terrorists, Hegseth said. No U.S. forces were harmed.

"Eight male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessels during the first strike. Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the second strike. Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the third strike," he explained. "The Department has spent over TWO DECADES defending other homelands. Now, we're defending our own. These narco-terrorists have killed more Americans than Al-Qaeda, and they will be treated the same. We will track them, we will network them, and then, we will hunt and kill them."

Hegseth noted that there was one survivor.

"Regarding the survivor, USSOUTHCOM immediately initiated Search and Rescue (SAR) standard protocols; Mexican SAR authorities accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue," he added.

Pete Hegseth. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday condemned the most recent strikes.

"We do not agree with these attacks, with how they are carried out," Sheinbaum stated. "We want all international treaties to be complied with."

Photographer: Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A separate strike was carried out at President Donald Trump's direction in the Caribbean Sea last week against a vessel reportedly operated by Tren de Aragua.

"The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," Hegseth stated on Friday. "Six male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters — and was the first strike at night. All six terrorists were killed, and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike."

The U.S. has performed more than a dozen strikes since September. At least 57 people have been killed, according to the Associated Press.

