Former aide to Democratic NY governor charged with being an agent for communist China

The office of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was infiltrated by an agent working for the communist Chinese government, according to the FBI.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Linda Sun for allegedly acting on "behalf of the government of the People’s Republic of China."

Sun worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and as the deputy chief for the current governor. She is accused of money laundering conspiracy, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and alien smuggling. Sun's husband, Chris Hu, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and misuse by means of identification.

The couple was arrested Tuesday morning at their $3.5 million home on Long Island.

Prosecutors said that Sun used her position to craft New York's messaging to fit the goals of the Chinese government. She also allegedly blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from access to New York state officials as well as other acts to further China's agenda.

In exchange, the couple allegedly received millions of dollars and lavish gifts. Officials also claimed that the Chinese government sent “Nanjing-style salted ducks” to the home of Sun's parents.

“The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars," said United States attorney Breon Peace.

Sun was required to register as an agent of a foreign government by federal and state law but failed to do so, according to prosecutors.

A statement from Hochul's office said Sun was fired in 2023.

“This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process,” read the statement.

Sun also worked as the chief diversity officer in Cuomo's administration.

Hochul was elevated to the governor's office in 2021 after Cuomo resigned over numerous allegations and controversies. She was elected to the office in 2022 and has announced she's running for re-election in 2026.

