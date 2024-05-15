Larry Hogan, Jim Justice win Republican US Senate primaries

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, easily won Maryland's Republican U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday while current West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice easily won the Republican U.S. Senate primary in his state.

Hogan has never voted for Trump. In 2016, he wrote in his father, Larry Hogan Sr. Then, in 2020, he wrote in the late President Ronald Reagan. And during this cycle, Hogan has said that he will not vote for Trump or President Joe Biden.

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland is not seeking re-election. Hogan, who served as governor from early 2015 through early 2023, is aiming to fill that seat.

'Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES SENATOR, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement.'

Justice has served as West Virginia governor since early 2017. He was elected as a Democrat in 2016 but announced in 2017 that he was switching his registration to Republican.

The Democrat-turned-Republican governor defeated U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia and others in the Senate primary.

Trump had endorsed Justice last year, declaring in a post on Truth Social, "Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES SENATOR, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement."

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is not seeking re-election, so Justice will be aiming to win that seat.

While Trump is the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the primary more than two months ago, has been earning thousands of votes in Republican presidential primaries.

