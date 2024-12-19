Homan estimates $86+ billion deportation tab — still cheaper than endless taxpayer aid for illegal aliens

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, stated Wednesday that he believes the administration's mass deportation effort will cost at minimum $86 billion.



Homan acknowledged that it would be "expensive" but argued it would save taxpayers money in the long run. He vowed to roll out a "well-targeted enforcement operation."

'ICE offices across the country will be out on the streets.'

During an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, Homan clarified that he is unsure of the ultimate costs of the deportation effort.

"We're working on a plan," he told Collins. "It depends on how many resources I have and what the cost is going to be. But I'll say this. $86 billion. I mean, what price do you put on the young women that have been murdered and raped in this country? What price do you put on the lives of all these little girls that you know — there's numerous cases. What price do you put on national security?"

Homan continued, "This will be an expensive operation. But in the long run, it'll be a huge tax savings on the American people. Because right now, they're spending billions of dollars on free airline tickets, free hotel rooms, free medical care. Not talking about our education system, our trauma [centers] and hospitals. And that's in perpetuity."

Homan explained that the majority of the foreign nationals coming into the U.S. to claim asylum are later determined to be ineligible.

"Nearly nine out of 10 people who claim asylum will get an order of removal," he stated.

The future border czar also told Collins that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would require at least 100,000 detention beds.

A Tuesday report from Fox News Digital revealed that the Trump administration is weighing investing in more wrist and ankle GPS monitors for illegal aliens not in federal custody.

From day one of Trump's presidency, "ICE offices across the country will be out on the streets," Homan vowed.

The top priority of the administration is to remove illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes or are confirmed gang members. Homan explained that sanctuary policies will thwart those efforts.

"In sanctuary cities, we can't arrest a criminal in the jail because they won't let us in the jail. So that forces us to go into the neighborhood, which means instead of one agent arresting the bad guy in the jail, we gotta send a whole team to the neighborhood."

During such operations, Homan stated that ICE agents are likely to find other non-priority illegal aliens.

"But, guess what? They're going to be arrested too because immigration officers aren't going to be told to walk away from somebody here illegally like the Biden administration has done," he added.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Maria Bartiromo noted that Trump's incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, had estimated that the deportation plan would cost between $80 billion to $100 billion.

Homan told Bartiromo that he would need a minimum of $86 billion approved by Congress to execute the plan.