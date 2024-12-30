Homeowner fatally shoots 2 males he said broke into his residence in middle of night — just hours after Christmas ended

An Indiana homeowner fatally shot a pair of males he said broke into his residence in the middle of night — just hours after Christmas Day ended.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call was received at 3:48 a.m. Dec. 26 from a home on North Bulldog Drive in Madison from a man who said he shot two people who had broken into his home, WAVE-TV reported. Madison is on Indiana's border with Kentucky and just shy of two hours southeast of Indianapolis.

'It's scary. Could have been my house they broke into.'

Deputies found two males dead at the home, the station said, adding that they've been identified as Dalton Keith Skirvin, 27, and Kaleb Adam Skirvin, 29, both of Madison. WHAS-TV reported that the two males are brothers.

Dalton Keith Skirvin faced numerous theft and burglary charges in 2017 and 2018, WAVE reported.

A neighbor named Heather who lives a few doors from where the shooting took place told WAVE that the homeowner in question is a "friendly guy, never had any issues with him. Sweet neighbor.”

She added to WAVE that she's lived on the street for nearly 20 years and that the area is “tight-knit," and everyone knows everyone. Heather told WHAS that she attended school with the Skirvin brothers.

WAVE said other residents of North Bulldog Drive declined to speak on camera but said there have been a string of break-ins on the street — including one just a few days prior at the home where the shooting occurred.

Charles Pruitt lives across the street and told WLKY-TV the homeowner in question called him a few nights before the shooting "and told me that somebody broke into his garage."

"It's scary," Pruitt added to WLKY. "Could have been my house they broke into."

WAVE reported that it's unclear whether the homeowner in question will face charges.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!