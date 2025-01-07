Horrifying viral video shows male body-slamming woman headfirst on road after fender bender; suspect released on $2,500 bail

A horrifying viral video shows male body-slamming a woman headfirst on a Massachusetts road last week after a fender bender.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 1A just before 9 a.m. in Attleboro after the victim hit the male's vehicle from behind, WBZ-TV reported. Attleboro is just shy of an hour southwest of Boston and near the Rhode Island border.

'I called my friend, and I started crying, and I said "I can't feel my knees, I can't feel my knees." I needed her to go get my kids, so she had to go pick up my children, and all I could think was I'm probably never going to be able to walk again.'

“He kept slamming on his brakes, and then when we got to the intersection, we hit a light, and he was in front of me," Hailea Soares told WHDH-TV. "As soon as we went through, we didn’t even make it across, and he slammed on his brakes, so I hit him."

A witness told police the male — identified as 26-year-old Gladior Kwesiah of Pawtucket, Rhode Island — banged on the roof of Soares' car and pulled her out of her vehicle, WBZ said.

That account appears to conflict with WHDH's report, which notes that Soares said she exited her car to take video of the damage, but Kwesiah took her phone. However, WCVB-TV reported that Soares recorded the moment her attacker came for her in her car.

The witness from WBZ's report said Kwesiah and Soares were arguing, and when she told him to leave her alone, Kwesiah allegedly picked up Soares and body-slammed her to the ground. A witness recorded video of the incident, WBZ added.

A video report from WJAR-TV shows the body slam; viewer discretion is advised.

'I might die right now'

"The only thing that I could think of was I knew I was in the air, and by the time I was realizing I was in the air and I thought to myself, like, 'I might die right now,' I had already hit the ground. And I didn't realize that I had hit the ground," Soares told WBZ. "It was like a weird sensation I felt on my face, and that's when I realized I was on the ground, and I rolled over, and there was blood dripping all over my hands."

Soares — a mother of two who stands five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds — told WCVB she was body-slammed twice. She told WHDH that after the second body slam, she wasn't able to get back up.

Police told WBZ they found Soares crying and bleeding from her head on the road, after which she was hospitalized with a broken knee, broken foot, an injury to her eye socket, and a serious injury to her skull.

'I don't know if he was having a bad day, I don't know what that was, but if that's the type of person he is, then I don't think he belongs in society with the rest of us.'

Soares was released from the hospital Friday, WBZ said, adding that she feared the worst: "I called my friend, and I started crying, and I said 'I can't feel my knees, I can't feel my knees.' I needed her to go get my kids, so she had to go pick up my children, and all I could think was I'm probably never going to be able to walk again."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Soares’ recovery, WHDH said.

Standing over her

Police told WCVB that Kwesiah was standing over Soares when they arrived to arrest him.

Kwesiah was taken to the Attleboro Police Department, where he was booked and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon with serious injury resulting, malicious destruction of property, and operating without a license, WHDH reported.

“Inappropriate and unacceptable conduct stemming from what was essentially a minor motor vehicle crash,” Attleboro Police Sergeant Kevin Sellers added to WHDH.

Kwesiah was arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court, WBZ said, adding that the court set bail in the amount of $2,500 cash along with a condition that Kwesiah has no contact with the victim. Attleboro Police on Tuesday morning confirmed to Blaze News that the suspect was released on $2,500 bail.

"I don't know if he was having a bad day, I don't know what that was, but if that's the type of person he is, then I don't think he belongs in society with the rest of us," Soares noted to WBZ.

You can view WBZ's video report here.

