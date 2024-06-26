House agrees to Pakistan-related resolution, but 7 Republicans voted against it

The U.S. House of Representatives agreed to a resolution pertaining to Pakistan on Tuesday that declares, in part, that the chamber "affirms its strong support for democracy in Pakistan, including free and fair elections reflecting the will of the people of Pakistan."

The House voted 368 to 7 in favor of the resolution.

'Who runs this place?'

The seven lawmakers who voted against it included Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Chip Roy of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Eli Crane of Arizona, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

GOP Rep. Richard McCormick of Georgia is the sponsor of the Pakistan-related resolution, and Democratic Rep. Daniel Kildee of Michigan is an original cosponsor, congress.gov indicates. The resolution had gathered numerous cosponsors.

During remarks on Tuesday, McCormick said that the foreign nation is "grappling with massive economic instability due to overwhelming foreign debt and record inflation, and major security threats from Pakistani Taliban and other terrorist groups."

"Who runs this place? 2 of 3 bills on the floor tonight are Democrat bills written and introduced by Democrats," Massie tweeted, concluding his post with a facepalm emoji.

"Seriously. I voted NO to all 3 bills tonight, even the Republican bill sponsored by McCormick defending democracy in Pakistan. None of the bills tonight did anything for Americans. Totally over it!" Greene declared in response to Massie.

Earlier this year, Greene and Massie unsuccessfully pushed to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from the speakership.

