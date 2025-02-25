House committee shockingly reveals IRS tax record leaks under Biden were 5 times worse than originally reported

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee published a new disclosure Tuesday that unveiled the true scale of IRS leaks under President Joe Biden.

The new disclosure revealed that the IRS leaked taxpayer information of over 405,000 Americans, including President Donald Trump, rather than the initial 70,000 figure.

"The IRS’s admission confirms the Committee’s suspicion and recent reports that show the scope of the leak was much broader than what the Biden Administration’s IRS initially led the public to believe," the committee stated Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chairs the committee, attributed this discrepancy to political convenience, noting that the IRS had previously been weaponized by Democratic administrations.

"The Obama IRS targeted conservatives," Jordan said in a Tuesday post on X. "The Biden IRS leaked your data."

"Just the latest example of corruption in our government," Republican Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama echoed. "Not only did the Biden IRS allow this leak to happen, they lied to the American people about how many taxpayers it affected."

One Republican pointed out the hypocritical outrage in response to Elon Musk's DOGE directive to access similar data in order to track down federal fraud and corruption.

"The left is in meltdown mode accusing Elon of accessing their personal data when it was BIDEN’S IRS that leaked the data of 405,000 Americans!" Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York said in a Tuesday post on X.

