DHS Secretary Kristi Noem partners with HUD to end government-funded housing for illegal aliens: 'The gravy train is over'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to end federally funded housing for illegal aliens.

Noem released a video of herself and HUD Secretary Scott Turner signing the partnership to ensure that federal funds for housing go to American citizens first.

'If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over.'

"American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation’s housing crisis," said Turner in a statement.

The agreement will assign a full-time staff member from HUD who will facilitate data sharing in order to ensure that taxpayer-funded housing programs will not benefit illegal aliens.

"The Biden administration prioritized illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funding housing at the expense of Americans. Not any more," read a statement from Noem.

"The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally," she added. "If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over."

Turner said that the order was made in part to address the housing affordability crisis in the U.S.

"Americans will no longer take a back seat to illegal aliens," he added.

In November the CEO of the Zillow real estate site admitted that there was likely a link between the historic number of illegal aliens in the U.S. and the lack of affordable housing.

