Source reveals which Biden family member is 'one of the strongest voices' pushing Biden not to drop out of race: NYT

Hunter Biden, the newly convicted felon, is reportedly one of the "strongest voices" urging President Joe Biden not to end his re-election campaign.

Biden's abysmal debate performance set off a five-alarm fire in the Democratic Party, splintering it among those who believe Biden should remain the party's presidential nominee and those who believe he should step aside to make way for an alternate candidate.

'Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night.'

Then, there is the Biden family.

On Sunday, President Biden gathered with first lady Jill Biden, his children, and his grandchildren at Camp David to discuss his options, the New York Times reported.

The family consensus? Biden must remain in the race.

Hunter, in fact, is one of the staunchest advocates for the 81-year-old Biden not to step down, according to the Times.

The newspaper reported:

One of the strongest voices imploring Mr. Biden to resist pressure to drop out was his son Hunter Biden, whom the president has long leaned on for advice, said one of the people informed about the discussions, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations. Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Biden's family is reportedly blaming his staff for the debate performance.

Some family members voiced frustrations with Biden's preparation, while others complained that he was "made up to look pale and pallid," according to the Times, despite having a summer tan. Those blunders, CNN reported, incited some family members to demand Biden fire staffers and make campaign changes, though it's unlikely that Biden will comply with those requests.

"The aides who prepped the President have been with him for years, often decades, seeing him through victories and challenges. He maintains strong confidence in them," said Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz.

Still, Biden's campaign is trying to put out the fire.

On Monday, his campaign will engage the Democratic Party's top donors in an attempt to convince them that Biden is the right candidate to take on Donald Trump, and, therefore, they should not withdraw their financial support.

