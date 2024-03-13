Hunter Biden pulls bait and switch after House Republicans call his bluff: 'The American people demand the truth'

Hunter Biden is now refusing to appear at a public congressional hearing focusing on allegations of Biden family corruption.

Last November, House Republicans subpoenaed the first son to testify at a December hearing. But Hunter infamously defied the subpoena, telling lawmakers he would testify only at a public hearing — not a closed-door deposition. But when lawmakers initiated contempt proceedings against him, Hunter changed his tune, and, last month, he testified for more than six hours at a closed-door deposition.

Now — despite repeated promises to attend a public hearing — Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell says the first son will not attend next week's public hearing alongside his former business associates.

"Mr. Biden declines your invitation to this carnival side show," Lowell told House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

The attorney responded in a three-page letter that repeatedly mocked Comer's investigation and argued the impeachment inquiry is not a "legitimate exercise of congressional authority."

"Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended," Lowell wrote.

In reality, Lowell's response is a so-called "planned-for-media event," having reportedly been leaked to the media before it was sent to Comer. Lowell's mockery of Comer, meanwhile, is all bark and no bite, relying on fluffy rhetoric without substance to try to delegitimize Comer's investigation by having the media disseminate his childish insults.

For his part, Comer responded to the letter in stride, noting that his committee "has called Hunter Biden's bluff."

"Hunter Biden for months stated he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates that he worked with for years, he is refusing to come," Comer said.

Perhaps the reason Hunter now refuses to testify publicly, Comer suggested, is because his testimony includes alleged contradictions.

Comer explained:

During our deposition and interview phase of our investigation, Hunter Biden confirmed key evidence, including evidence that his father, President Joe Biden, lied to the American people about his family’s business dealings and in fact attended meetings, spoke on speakerphone, and had coffee with his foreign business associates who collectively funneled millions to the Bidens. However, parts of Hunter Biden’s testimony contradict the testimonies of Devon Archer, Jason Galanis, and Tony Bobulinski.

Whether or not Hunter attends, Comer said the hearing on March 20 is moving forward.

"The American people demand the truth and accountability for the Bidens' corruption," Comer said.

