15-year-old murdered in ambush shooting in Missouri — one suspect has ICE detainer

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Missouri boy also has a federal immigration detainer request.

Prosecutors allege that Yefry Archaga and Praize King, both 18 years old, lured Miles Young into an ambush, where he was shot and killed while he begged for his life.

Young yelled out, 'I just don't wanna die,' before the witness heard gunshots.

Young was declared dead on March 12 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say Archaga and King led Young to believe he was going to have sex with a young woman when they picked him up that morning. Instead, they allegedly plotted to kill him.

"Defendant planned and set up a 15-year-old boy to be murdered," arrest documents for Archaga read. "Defendant ambushed victim, chased victim on foot, and shot victim as victim was stating he wanted to live. Defendant ran from scene and reportedly fled from the State to avoid apprehension."

Archaga allegedly used a Glock-style pistol and allegedly wore a ski mask during the attack. He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Jail records show he also has an ICE hold placed on him.

A detainer request may mean Archaga is an illegal alien, though legal immigrants can also face an ICE detainer under certain conditions.

King was also charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Witnesses told police that the suspects plotted to kill the victim because they "blamed Miles for the death" of another victim in a separate homicide case from 2025, prosecutors said.

RELATED: Illegal aliens were released from county jail despite ICE detainer — and then allegedly shot young mom to death

One of the witnesses was viewing the incident through a FaceTime call, according to police. Young reportedly yelled out, "I just don't wanna die," before the witness heard gunshots.

The identity of a third suspect has not been released, which may mean the suspect is a juvenile.

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