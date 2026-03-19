ICE takes down murderers and child predator in latest roundup

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested several criminal illegal aliens, including those with convictions for murder and child sexual abuse.

A Department of Homeland Security press release obtained by Blaze News highlighted five arrests made by ICE on Wednesday.

'President Trump has been clear: If you break the law, you will face the consequences.'

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announces the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens convicted for heinous crimes, including murder, lewd acts with a child, forcible sexual abuse, and possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine," the press release stated.

The DHS noted that nearly 70% of the immigration agency's arrests are of illegal aliens with prior charges or convictions in the United States.

The agency highlighted the capture of Santos Cornelio Ramos Vasquez, an illegal alien from Guatemala. Ramos Vasquez is a registered sex offender who was convicted on two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor child under 14 years old in Los Angeles, California.

RELATED: White House offers concessions to end DHS shutdown — but Dems still choose illegal aliens over unpaid American TSA agents

Santos Cornelio Ramos Vasquez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Cesar Verduzco-Rojas, an illegal alien from Mexico, was also arrested by ICE officers. He was previously convicted of murder in Perris, California. According to the San Bernardino Sun, Verduzco-Rojas was accused of killing a 24-year-old Mead Valley man in 2021. The victim was found behind the wheel of his vehicle, deceased from gunshot wounds.

Cesar Verduzco-Rojas. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Federal immigration agents nabbed Jermaine Dalton Crosley, an illegal alien from Jamaica who was previously convicted of third-degree murder in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Court records revealed that Dalton Crosley was accused of fatally shooting a man who had allowed him to live on his property. A physical altercation ensued after the man demanded Dalton Crosley vacate.

Jermaine Dalton Crosley. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Alber Eleazar Blanco, an illegal alien from Venezuela, was nabbed by immigration agents. He has a prior conviction in Provo, Utah, for forcible sexual abuse. Based on sex offender registry data, Blanco is 33 years old and lives in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Alber Eleazar Blanco. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

The final arrest noted by the DHS was Jose Manuel Ruiz Preciado, an illegal alien from Mexico. He was convicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas of possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

RELATED: Georgia city cuts water to planned ICE detention center

Jose Manuel Ruiz Preciado. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

"The media and sanctuary politicians continuously ignore the criminal illegal aliens ICE law enforcement is arresting from American neighborhoods," DHS acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated.

"Yesterday alone, ICE arrested multiple murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. President Trump has been clear: If you break the law, you will face the consequences," Bis continued. "Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!