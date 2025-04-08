Man allegedly threatens Republicans and ICE before taunting FBI to arrest him — so they do

A Texas man allegedly dared the Federal Bureau of Investigation to go arrest him after making threats against several Republican politicians, and the bureau kindly fulfilled his wish.

35-year-old Robert Wilson King used social media to make threats against President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, according to a federal arrest affidavit.

'I hope he sees this I’m so serious. I dare you to arrest me ...'

King also allegedly said he would shoot agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Law enforcement officials were tipped off about the posts by a person who said he or she had confronted King about the posts and that King responded that he was willing to kill ICE agents without remorse.

"ICE are not real cops, they are a secret police force with no real legal authority. Kill them," one post allegedly read.

The suspect also compared the U.S. to Nazi Germany and said that the FBI director should be shot and killed, according to the affidavit. He added in that post, "I hope he sees this I’m so serious. I dare you to arrest me ...”

King was arrested on Wednesday in McKinney and charged with transmitting an interstate threat, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office. He remains in custody at Kaufman County jail.

He is also accused of planning to burn a Tesla and shoot people who were trying to "enforce" their religion upon him. Many of the posts were deleted, and the man's Facebook account was deactivated. KDFW-TV reported that a witness told police the man was living out of his car.

King faces up to five years in prison for the federal charge if convicted and between two and 10 years on a state felony charge of terroristic threat in the third degree.

An attorney representing King did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Dallas Morning News.

Screenshots of the alleged posts can be viewed on the news video report from KDFW on YouTube.

