Illegal alien allegedly killed Michigan woman during drunken carjacking, left her body on busy interstate: Report

A man who should not even be in the United States brutally shot and killed a Michigan woman during a drunken carjacking and then left her body on a busy interstate, new reports indicate.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, the lifeless body of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia was discovered on southbound U.S. 131 and Leonard Street in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She had been shot multiple times.

Police quickly arrested a suspect in this case: 25-year-old Brandon Ortiz-Vite. According to an exclusive report from the Midwesterner, Ortiz-Vite is an illegal immigrant.

Michigan State Police confirmed that the suspect is in custody but did not release any details about him. Though law enforcement may be tight-lipped about Ortiz-Vite's immigration status, Mavi Garcia, the victim's sister, insists he is in America illegally.

"He is currently in custody, that’s all we know as of right now, and he is/was here illegally," Mavi told the Midwesterner. A Facebook post from Mavi alleges that Ortiz-Vite is from "durango and puebla" in Mexico, though how she may have ascertained this information is unclear.

Mavi Garcia declined to comment on whether the suspect and victim knew each other. "I prefer not to give out information on their relationship."

Ortiz-Vite has been charged with homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, the New York Post reported. As of noon Tuesday, jail records claim he has at least six charges against him but list only the OWI and driving on a suspended or revoked license. A disclaimer on Ortiz-Vite's booking information notes: "Not all inmate information is available to view, until further notice."

Mavi claimed that her sister loved to travel, enjoyed her job at a local greenhouse, and was a doting aunt to their nieces and nephews. "She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile and laugh," Mavi said.

"She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter, those who were around her would know she was silly and made everyone laugh," she continued.

"I just wish she never went out that night."

