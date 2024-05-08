Illegal alien driving Prius allegedly caused car crash that killed Maine woman

An illegal alien is allegedly responsible for a recent car crash in Maine that left one woman dead and her husband critically injured.

Around 8:40 a.m. on April 26, 23-year-old Oguzhan Cildir, a Mexican national in the U.S. illegally, was allegedly driving a Toyota Prius on I-95 in Wells, Maine, just south of Kennebunkport, when he suddenly crashed into a minivan and a pickup truck. The pickup truck then "rolled over several times," a police report said, before coming to a stop.

Outlets reporting on the fatal crash described Cildir as a Massachusetts resident, but the Maine Wire reported that the agents who arrested him at the scene immediately contacted a local Customs and Border Protection official because of Cildir's immigration status.

The driver, 53-year-old Gloria Cascio of Albion, Maine, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, 60-year-old Vincent Cascio, who had been sitting in the passenger seat, was soon flown to a hospital via helicopter in critical condition. His current condition remains unclear.

Cildir was likewise taken to the hospital with injuries described by the Maine Wire as "non-life-threatening." The driver of the minivan sustained minor injuries. A fourth car was also involved in the crash, but the driver was not injured.

The following short clip shows the crash scene as well as the helicopter that transported Vincent Cascio to the hospital:

The Maine Wire reported that at least five witnesses told police that Cildir had been driving "erratically" just before the crash, weaving in and out of traffic. Moreover, Cildir reportedly does not have a driver's license. How he came into possession of the Prius and who it's owner might be are both unclear.

Cildir has been placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations "for further processing and potential detainment," the Maine Wire reported.

The Maine Wire also indicated that York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery may be hesitating to charge Cildir in connection with the crash because he is an illegal alien who would likely be deported if convicted.

On Monday, Slattery told the Maine Wire in an email that her office "has not received a final report" on the crash and that it "remains under investigation." She added that she could not comment further on the incident.

