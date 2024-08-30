German chancellor calls to restrict immigration after ISIS takes credit for lethal terror attack allegedly by Syrian refugee

Germans are calling for greater restrictions on immigration after the ISIS terror group took credit for a lethal attack allegedly committed by a Syrian refugee.

The Islamic State said on social media that the 26-year-old suspect is a "soldier of the Islamic State" and claimed the motivation of the terror attack was "to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere."

'This was terrorism, terrorism against us all.'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party said that immigration should be restricted following the attack.

"We will have to do everything we can to ensure that those who cannot and are not allowed to stay in Germany are repatriated and deported," he said.

"This was terrorism, terrorism against us all," he added.

Police said the attacker, identified as Issa Al Hasan, aimed for victims' throats as he slashed his way through a festival in Solingen on Aug. 23. Three people died, and another eight were wounded.

One witness said he heard Hasan yell "Allahu Akbar" while stabbing his victims.

Investigators later said that the suspect had been living at a home for refugees and had sought asylum after moving to Germany in 2022.

German officials are facing outrage from the public after admitting that the government failed to deport the suspect after his asylum request was rejected. The government says 74,622 requests had been made to deport failed asylum applicants in 2023, but of those only 5,053 were actually deported.

"According to what we know now, the Solingen attacker should no longer have been in Germany," said Scholz.

Right-wing opposition groups are gaining popularity by offering more extreme solutions such as a ban on all immigration and a temporary suspension on naturalizations. While Scholz has promised to seek further restrictions on immigration, he has been slow to act thus far.

Germany will conduct its next national elections in about a year.

