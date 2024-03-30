Indiana father who lost his youngest son to fentanyl is running for Congress to end tragedies caused by the border crisis

Fox News Digital reported that a father in Indiana whose youngest son died from a fentanyl overdose is running for Congress to help put an end to similar tragedies. The father has placed blame for his son's death on the worsening issue at the border under President Joe Biden.

Jamison Carrier, a local businessman who has never held office, said that he is as "much of an outsider as you could possibly be," adding that he was motivated to run for political office to help alleviate some of the suffering American families have faced due to the fentanyl crisis.

"It will be two years ago, April 15th, that we lost Joey," Carrier told Fox News Digital in an interview. "Over 300 Americans are dying every day from fentanyl poisoning. If a jetliner was going down every day, we would stop everything and get it fixed. Unfortunately, we haven't seen that sense of urgency with this, and that's why I'm running."

Carrier decided to run for office in Indiana's 6th Congressional District after Republican Rep. Greg Pence — former Vice President Mike Pence's brother — announced that he would not run for re-election. The seat is believed to be firmly Republican.

While there is a crowded primary field, Carrier has suggested that his campaign is based on the policies and issues that those in the district care about, as opposed to running against a specific candidate, per Fox News Digital.

Carrier has put a large emphasis on the border crisis, which he characterized as a "targeted attack from China," adding that he was struck that more had not been done by the federal government to put a stop to it.

"Since Biden has been in office, there have been more people that we've documented that have crossed illegally than the entire population of the state of Indiana. So why we would allow that, I have no idea," Carrier said.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse published a report, noting: "Overall, drug overdose deaths rose from 2019 to 2021 with more than 106,000 drug overdose deaths reported in 2021."

"Deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021. Those involving stimulants, including cocaine or psychostimulants with abuse potential (primarily methamphetamine), also continued to increase with 32,537 overdose deaths in 2021 (Source: CDC WONDER)."

The DEA published a report in 2020, noting that large amounts of fentanyl are smuggled into the U.S. each year through Mexico. Despite this, those like Carrier do not believe enough is being done at the border to slow the spread of the dangerous poison.

