Israel's Netanyahu slated to address joint meeting of Congress on July 24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver remarks before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on July 24.

Bipartisan congressional figures — including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — signed onto a message inviting Netanyahu to speak.

'Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal.'

"I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world," Netanyahu noted.



In a statement, Schumer declared, "I have clear and profound disagreements with the Prime Minister, which I have voiced both privately and publicly and will continue to do so. But because America's relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends one person or prime minister I joined the request for him to speak."



Left-wing independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has noted that he will not attend Netanyahu's speech.

"Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. He should not be invited to address a joint meeting of Congress. I certainly will not attend," Sanders said in a statement. "Israel, of course, had the right to defend itself against the horrific Hamas terrorist attack of October 7th, but it did not, and does not, have the right to go to war against the entire Palestinian people."

