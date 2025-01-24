James Carville says 'no one wants to hear from' Biden anymore: 'It was all his doing ... this entire thing'

Famed Democratic strategist James Carville was very blunt about what position former President Joe Biden has in the Democratic Party, and it's not good.

Carville said that "no one wants to hear from" the former president anymore because most of the blame for Democrats' catastrophic losses in the election fall on Biden's frail shoulders.

'Look, guy, you had a noble career, your last act was terrible, just get out of the way.'

"This is the truth of where we are," said Carville. "What he’s done to himself is, no one wants to hear from this guy anymore, OK? Just go to your condo in Rehoboth and stay there!”

Carville made the comments on the latest episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast, released Friday.

“And that’s not because we’re bad people or we’re mean people,” he continued. “It was all his doing, all his doing, this entire thing."

The comments mirrored one side of a painful and bitter debate within the Democratic Party about whom to blame for the devastating election and how to maneuver the party's policies to win future elections. Carville also referenced Biden's recent claim that had he stayed in the campaign that he would have beaten President Donald Trump.

"This kind of petty back and forth, 'Oh, I would have beat Trump,' no one f***ing believes that at all!" he continued. “Look, guy, you had a noble career. Your last act was terrible. Just get out of the way. The party’s moving on. I mean, they’re really moving on.”

Carville went on to say that Biden was a very decent person but that the election had turned into one of the "most tragic stories" of American public life.

"And it's very sad, but that's just where we are, and he created this himself. He has nobody to blame but himself," Carville concluded. "Nobody."

The entire podcast is available on the podcast's YouTube channel.

