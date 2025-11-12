JFK's grandson launches congressional bid to replace Jerry Nadler

Another member of the Kennedy political dynasty is launching a high-profile campaign, and this time it's for Congress.

Jack Schlossberg, former President John F. Kennedy's 32-year-old grandson, announced his congressional campaign to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York. Schlossberg originally rose to political stardom on TikTok, where, like many of his relatives, he would criticize and mock Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

'With control of Congress, there's nothing we can't do.'

Schlossberg will be entering a crowded primary race alongside state Assemblyman Micah Lasher and nonprofit CEO Liam Elkind. These candidates are looking to represent New York's 12th congressional district, which is one of the most Democratic districts in the state and boasts one of the highest incomes per capita in the country.

On his campaign website, the Kennedy heir said he launched his congressional bid because "the best part of the greatest city on earth needs to be heard loud and clear in Washington and deserves a representative who won't back down."

In his campaign announcement, Schlossberg also emphasized his ambition for Democrats to take back control of the House. Republicans currently hold a historically narrow advantage in the House, partially due to two Democratic vacancies following the deaths of Reps. Sylvester Turner of Texas and Raul Grijalva of Arizona.

"We deserve better, and we can do better," Schlossberg said. "And it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives."

Notably, Schlossberg is running to replace a Democrat in a deep-blue district, meaning the partisan split in the House will be unaffected by his candidacy.

"With control of Congress, there's nothing we can't do," Schlossberg said. "Without it, we're helpless to a third term."

"My name is Jack Schlossberg, and I'm running for Congress to represent my home: New York's 12th congressional district, where I was born and raised."

