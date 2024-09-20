Joe Biden bizarrely yields to Jill Biden to lead first cabinet meeting in nearly a year

Democratic President Joe Biden finally convened a cabinet meeting after nearly a year, but he allowed first lady Jill Biden to speak for most of the bizarre event.

Biden said that he brought the first lady in order to speak about women's health issues and then handed off the meeting to her.

'An unelected person married to the mostly incapacitated elected president is overseeing the first Cabinet meeting in forever.'

Critics pounced on the president for yet more evidence that he was not in full control of his faculties while also reserving some anger at the media for not asking enough questions.

"If Joe Biden was mentally competent, there would be no reason for Jill Biden to run this Cabinet meeting," replied Pradheep Shanker of the National Review. "This is tacit admission that Biden isn't running the White House. Shameful behavior by anyone on the inside that knows the truth."

"Jill Biden just chaired a cabinet meeting and the 'democracy is on the ballot' people are saying nothing," responded John Podhoretz of Commentary magazine.

"Oh neat, an unelected person married to the mostly incapacitated elected president is overseeing the first Cabinet meeting in forever. Does anyone have any questions about this?" asked CNN commentator Mary Katharine Ham. "It’s all extremely normal."

"Who is running our country!!?!!? Where is Joe!!? Americans deserve to know how decisions are being made at the White House and who is making them," read another popular tweet.

Others pointed out that the presidential seal had the president's signature underneath and then Jill Biden's signature added to it.

The media was hammered by many on the right for providing cover for Biden's diminishing mental capabilities before he stepped down from his re-election campaign and endorsed his vice president.

Among the revelations released after Biden stepped down was that he had not had a cabinet meeting in months.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!