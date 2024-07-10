Chuck Todd admits top cabinet official told him Biden was not in condition to run again — two years ago

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd revealed that a top cabinet member told him two years ago that President Joe Biden was in no condition to run again for president.

Todd made the comments during the latest edition of his own podcast, the "Chuck ToddCast," while speaking with senior political columnist Jonathan Martin of Politico.

'This is one of those classic open secrets.'

"I'm not gonna out the cabinet secretary. But I had a cabinet secretary two years ago, OK, two years ago, out of the blue ask me, 'Do you really think he's gonna, he can't run again, like this?'" said Todd.

"And I said, 'Well you have more interaction with him than I do,' and they said, 'I don't have a lot of interaction with him,'" he continued.

"This is a pretty senior cabinet secretary, and this was two years ago," he emphasized again. "This is one of those, classic open secrets, a nonversation, right? It's the story everyone knows, and everybody was afraid to talk about."

He went on to defend the media by saying that it's only as good as the sources who aren't willing to lie.

'The entire narrative on Joe Biden is going to change.'

Later in the podcast, Todd admitted that all of the revelations about Biden's condition were ruining his reputation and legacy.

"Everything I have learned, it has made me want to rethink a lot of the Biden biography. I still can’t believe he ran for president in the first place, given that his family was in crisis in 2018," said Todd.

"You look at what has happened, I can’t believe he has put his family through this," he added. "And now, looking at his behavior now, in clinging to this, I think the entire narrative on Joe Biden is gonna change, in that everything’s always been about his ambition and his ambition comes first.”

Martin responded that it all depends on whether Biden wins or loses.

That possibility has soured for the Biden campaign since the implosion at the first presidential debate on CNN. More and more voices are calling for Biden to step down, and polls show that he has lost support while Trump gains an advantage just months ahead of the November election.

'I'm gonna vote for the dead guy, but I'm really angry with him.'

Todd also said on the podcast that Biden would hurt down-ballot races in places like California. He said that he had heard from "extraordinary angry Biden voters," who intimated to him that they would still "vote for the dead guy, but I'm really angry with him."

He went on to say that the negative feeling would lead to reduced turnout and a loss of some seats for Democrats.

Todd still held out some hope for Democrats, however. He said that although Biden lost the debate disastrously, Trump could still lose the election if he doesn't follow through on the campaign.

"It's not that Trump got a bump, it's that Biden lost support. Trump hasn't gained all that much," Todd noted.

Todd has been excoriated and torched by many on the left over the years for not sufficiently defending Democrats. Some have even demanded that he be fired for what they perceive as a right-wing bias.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!