'How can you continue?' Trump, pundits, and celebrities react to Biden dropping out of race with months left to govern

Upon President Joe Biden's announcement that he would no longer be seeking re-election in the 2024 presidential race, reactions poured in from across the globe wondering how the president can be fit to govern for the rest of his term.

Biden said that it has been "the greatest honor" of his life to serve as president, adding that he now believes "it is in the best interests" of the Democrats and the country to "stand down."

Biden followed that up with his "full support and endorsement for Kamala" Harris in a subsequent announcement.

Following those remarks, the strongest sentiment surrounding the president was the question of how he could possibly be fit to run the country for the remainder of his term but not beyond.

President Trump immediately reacted on his platform Truth Social, saying "Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't," Trump added.

Donald Trump Jr. chose to focus on Harris' policy record, saying that she is "even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something."

Likewise, conservative pundit Michael Knowles asked: "If you're too frail to run for president, how can you continue to serve as president?"

He also asked if President Biden is even aware that the statement was sent out in his name.

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy noted that he has been saying for months that Biden is unfit to hold office, stating that there is "no way Kamala [Harris] would have been the nominee if Joe Biden dropped out before the Democratic Primary and had to run vs other candidates."

Portnoy went on to say in a video that the Democrats are "trying to hijack, basically, democracy" by working around the primaries.

"The Democrats are such jokes, and scumbags, and deviants, you have to vote for the other guy because of what the Democrats are doing," he continued.

Additionally, Portnoy asked what kind of "retirement package" the Bidens got for agreeing to drop out and said that the party knew "when they sent [Biden] out to that debate with Trump ... they sent out a vegetable."

He then called California Governor Gavin Newsom a "slime bag."



Newsom, who has been rumored by many as a possible replacement for the Democrats, praised Biden for being "an extraordinary, history-making president" and a "leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans."

Biden will "go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents," Newsom claimed.

Celebrities like actor Mark Ruffalo, however, chose to take Biden's announcement as "marching orders" and said it was "time to hit the trail running."



"No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn't be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion," he added.

X owner Elon Musk offered a bit of positivity, claiming that some of his "smartest friends, including those living in the San Francisco Bay Area who have been lifelong Dems, are excited about Trump/Vance."

He added that the pendulum has swung from Democrat to Republican in terms of the party that believes in maximizing "individual freedom and merit."

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), a close ally of Biden, called him a "patriotic American who has always" put the country first.

Citing his "vision, values, and leadership," Pelosi said that "God blessed America" in Biden's presidency.

