John Fetterman's surprising take on a Trump pardon

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has once again broken rank with the Democratic Party.

In the aftermath of President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter Biden, Fetterman came out against what he called "partisan" cases on both sides of the aisle.

'Weaponizing the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division.'

Biden's sweeping pardon of his son was controversial even within his own party. Hunter, after all, was found guilty of federal gun crimes and tax offenses, and Biden himself vowed throughout his tenure that he would never pardon his son.

Biden's pardon was met with bipartisan scrutiny, but the GOP has unanimously viewed the cases against Trump as political lawfare. While this view is commonplace within the Republican Party, Fetterman defected from his Democratic peers.

"The Trump hush money and Hunter Biden cases were both bulls**t, and pardons are appropriate," Fetterman said in his first ever Truth Social post on Wednesday. "Weaponizing the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division."

Fetterman echoed this belief last week in an appearance on "The View" following Hunter's pardon.

"I think that it's undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated, but I also think it's true that the trial in New York for Trump was political as well," Fetterman said.

"In both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate, and I really think, collectively, that America's confidence in these types of institutions have been damaged by these kinds of cases, and we cannot allow these types of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents," Fetterman continued.

Despite Trump being found guilty on 34 felony counts, New York Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the case after Trump's legal team argued presidential immunity cleared him of the charges.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!