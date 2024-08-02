Teens who beat Las Vegas boy to death avoid adult prison, mom slams plea deal: 'They’re letting them get away with murder'

Four teenagers facing murder charges over the fatal beating of a Las Vegas boy outside his high school last November have reached a plea deal with prosecutors that has enabled them to avoid serving time in adult prison. The mother of the victim of the deadly beating is outraged over the plea deal.

Dontral Beaver, 16; Treavion Randolph, 16; Gianni Robinson, 17; and Damien Hernandez, 18; all agreed on Thursday to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr., according to KLAS-TV.

'There is no justice for my son Jonathan Lewis that was stomped to death and murdered while 20 people stood there and did nothing more than film it and broadcast it to social media.'

The plea deal will allow all four teens to no longer face murder charges as adults, and they will be sentenced in juvenile court. The plea deal would mean the teens would avoid being locked up in an adult prison.

All of the teens were under the age of 18 when the alleged crime was committed and were formally charged with second-degree murder in January.

Five other teens were also charged in the case with four of them having already pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the juvenile court system. One teen is yet to be sentenced.

The victim's mother said she was blindsided by the plea deal and claimed that she was not notified of the hearing held on Thursday.

“I was told that they were going to plea guilty to murder and that the most they would get in the adult system is two years,” Mellisa Ready told KLAS-TV.

“I would’ve disagreed with the deal entirely. They should be accountable as adults — they made an adult choice,” Ready continued. “They knew that when they were stomping on my child’s head that he was going to die as a result. You cannot jump in a human being’s head, stomp on him, and think that they’re going to remain alive after.”

Ready declared, “They knew he was going to die, and that’s how I feel — and they’re letting them get away with murder.”



The distraught mother added, “There is no justice for my son Jonathan Lewis that was stomped to death and murdered while 20 people stood there and did nothing more than film it and broadcast it to social media.”

Robert Draskovich — the attorney for Gianni Robinson — told KLAS-TV, “We were able to evaluate all the evidence as a whole and reach this mutually beneficial negotiation. Obviously, what occurred is a tragedy, but convicting these young men of murder would be a second tragedy, following the first.”

As Blaze News previously reported, Lewis was brutally mauled by a group of teens outside Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2023. Video of the vicious attack was uploaded to social media and shows a mob of teens kicking, stomping, and punching Lewis.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a battery call and found Lewis battered and bleeding from the head. The teen was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Six days later, he was medically declared brain dead. The teen died after succumbing to his significant injuries. His cause of death was declared to be blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Jason Johansson previously said investigators suspect that the fight stemmed from a pair of wireless headphones and "possibly" a vape pen being stolen from Lewis or his friend.

At the time of the assault, Johansson described the fatal attack as being "very void of humanity."