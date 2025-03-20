Federal judge temporarily blocks DOGE's access to Social Security data

A federal judge granted a temporary injunction against the Department of Government Efficiency having access to data at the Social Security Administration.

U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander of Maryland sided with a coalition of unions and retiree groups in the order Thursday after Democrats criticized the DOGE for having access to sensitive personal data.

'Defendants, with so called experts on the DOGE Team, never identified or articulated even a single reason for which the DOGE Team needs unlimited access.'

“The DOGE Team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion,” said Hollander in the decision. “It has launched a search for the proverbial needle in the haystack, without any concrete knowledge that the needle is actually in the haystack.”

Hollander said the DOGE team's access to the records had violated the Privacy Act as well as other federal laws. The injunction barred the DOGE from further access and tampering and also ordered the DOGE team to destroy any information they had in their possession.

“Defendants, with so called experts on the DOGE Team, never identified or articulated even a single reason for which the DOGE Team needs unlimited access to SSA’s entire record systems," she added, "thereby exposing personal, confidential, sensitive, and private information that millions of Americans entrusted to their government."

She cited outrage over hundreds of Social Security numbers being divulged in the release of the JFK assassination files by the administration.

Lee Saunders, the president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, applauded the decision.

"This is a major win for working people and retirees across the country. The court saw that Elon Musk and his unqualified lackeys present a grave danger to Social Security and have illegally accessed the data of millions of Americans," read the statement.

"This decision will not only force them to delete any data they have currently saved, but it will also block them from further sharing, accessing or disclosing our Social Security information," he added. "AFSCME is proud to have led the case against this power grab that threatens the economic well-being of millions of seniors and people with disabilities."

Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts agreed with that assessment.

"Take that, DOGE. You have no right to access the personal data of Americans," she wrote. "This is a critical win in our fight to stop the Republicans' attack on Social Security and stealing of your private information."

Hollander was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

