Judge keeps hate crime charges against Navy veteran who toppled satanic statue, but the jury will have the last word

A Christian Navy veteran toppled a satanic statue at the Iowa Capitol just before Christmas. A Democratic prosecutor subsequently slapped him with hate crime charges. This week, a judge ensured that the charges would stick.

While the Satanic Temple and the Democratic prosecutor might like to see Michael Cassidy ultimately locked up, his fate will be determined by a jury — a jury likely to contain at least a handful of sympathetic, God-fearing Americans.

"We believe that the jury will have the opportunity to consider all of the facts in this case, including Mr. Cassidy's military service and motivation," Davis Younts, Cassidy's lawyer, told Blaze News. "He was compelled by his faith to act to protect others."

'Enemy of humanity'

The Satanic Temple is an anti-Christian leftist organization that has performed public "unbaptisms"; advocated for mothers to kill their unborn babies by way of its "religious abortion ritual"; agitated to prevent chaplaincy in Florida schools; disseminated satanic literature to kids; held a demonization ceremony in protest of the canonization of the Catholic Spanish priest Junípero Serra; and pushed the LGBT agenda.

In recent years, the ST has also erected multiple demonic statutes across the country on public property. Ahead of Christmas 2023, the Satanic Temple raised one such statue — a ram-headed Baphomet statue holding a red pentacle — along with a satanic altar on the first floor of the Iowa Capitol.

There was plenty of impotent rage in the face of the seemingly intentional Christmastime affront to both Christians and Muslims. After all, Blaze News previously reported that Baphomet possibly originated as a slight against the Muslim faith.

UCLA professor Zrinka Stahuljak indicated "Baphomet" was originally a French corruption of the name Mohamed. British historian Peter Partner suggested further that the Knights Templar, who reclaimed territory previously occupied by Islamic forces, were accused by inquisitors of worshiping Baphomet as part of what was likely a 14th-century smear.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) called the demonic altar "objectionable" but encouraged critics to engage in prayer at the state Capitol.

State Rep. Jon Dunwell (R), a Christian pastor, outlined why this was the optimal response, noting that the Satanic Temple successfully "petitioned for their display in August and were approved with some modification."

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the ST, noted, "I would hope that even people who disagree with the symbolism behind our values, whether they know what those values [are] or not, would at least appreciate that it's certainly a greater evil to allow the government to pick and choose between forms of religious expression."

Younts, Cassidy's lawyer, told Blaze News, "The reality is that the Satanic Temple of Iowa chose a symbol of hatred, lies, death, and destruction in an effort to mock religious displays during the Christmas season. It would have been reasonable and appropriate for the State of Iowa to deny their application, the same way we would hope an application to display obscene material or a statue honoring Adolf Hitler would be denied."

"The idol was displayed as either a sincere attempt to worship Satan, the enemy of humanity, and promote lies, death, and destruction, or it was placed in an intentional effort to show hatred for and mock the Christian faith and traditional American values," added Younts.

Baphomet takes a tumble

After liking a post by Blaze News columnist Auron MacIntyre, which said, "Periodic reminder that the religious right were correct about everything," Cassidy, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, entered the Iowa Capitol on Dec. 14, 2023, and decapitated the Baphomet statue.

"I saw this blasphemous statue and was outraged. My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted," Cassidy, a former F/A-18 Hornet pilot who served on the USS George Washington, said in an interview with the Sentinel.

"The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment," Cassidy continued. "Anti-Christian values have steadily been mainstreamed more and more in recent decades, and Christians have largely acted like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot of water."

Cassidy was originally charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. However, Polk County Democratic Attorney Kimberly Graham's office enhanced the charge to third-degree criminal mischief on the basis of Cassidy's statements both to law enforcement and the public indicating he destroyed the property due to its anti-Christian nature — or what prosecutors referred to as "the victim's religion."

The Sentinel suggested that Graham, a failed U.S. Senate candidate, might have a bias against conservatives, highlighting the $300,000 of in-kind campaign support she reportedly received from the George Soros-funded Justice and Public Safety PAC.

Cassidy's legal team, which similarly suspects the charging decision was the result of anti-conservative bias, recently attempted to axe the hate crime charges. However, on Tuesday, an Iowa judge denied the motion.

Younts told Blaze News, "The judge ruled against our motion to dismiss even though the DA's office could not produce a single example in Iowa or across the United States where a similar statute had been used to justify charging a hate crime where the 'victim' was an organization rather than an individual."

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday. Cassidy reportedly faces as many as five years in prison.

"Our message is simple — America was founded by men and women whose primary source for the Constitution and our system of government was the Bible and traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs," said Younts. "Because of the religious beliefs and influences of our founders, America has experienced a profound history of religious freedom and prosperity. Our society will continue to collapse into chaos and tyranny if we abandon those beliefs and biblical principles that made our nation possible."





Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!