'Judicial insurrection': Trump tells Glenn Beck rogue judges won't stop illegal immigration crackdown

In a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, President Donald Trump addressed the repeated attempts from federal judges to block his actions, particularly regarding the administration's efforts to shut down the border and implement mass deportations.

Trump discussed the success of the administration in drastically reducing border crossings. According to recent Customs and Border Protection data, encounters were down 88% in March compared to the previous year.

"We had 11,888 murderers allowed into the country. We're taking them out as rapidly as we can. And by the way, we're being met with strong resistance from judges that are — I don't know where they come from," Trump stated.

Beck pointed out the number of injunctions filed against Trump compared to previous administrations, which all rejected millions of foreign nationals: former Presidents Bill Clinton had 12 injunctions, George W. Bush had six, and Barack Obama had 12.

'If you had one court case, it takes forever. Millions of court cases?'

"You have 60," Beck told Trump. "Thirty last time, 30 this time. You're 100 days in, and you have 190 cases against you."

"It's obstruction, and what they're doing to the country is unbelievable," Trump responded.

The president stated that the process for removing illegal aliens is "so much more difficult than it should be" because of the rogue judges. Yet, he emphasized that it has not prevented the administration from moving forward with its deportation and border shutdown plans.

Trump slammed Democrats for protecting criminal illegal aliens.

Beck pointed out how the previous administration "didn't want to check anybody's ID or ask any questions on the way in," but "now they all seem to want to check them on the way out." He mentioned that Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) referred to federal judges repeatedly blocking Trump's actions as "judicial insurrection."

"Yeah, I think you could say that," Trump responded to Beck quoting Lee.

Beck asked the president whether he would consider intervening "in a constitutional way" to stem the judicial overreach.

"I hope we don't have that problem, and I hope we don't have to get into it," Trump responded.

The president doubled down on his sentiment that it would not be feasible to hold "millions of court cases" for every illegal alien who has stolen into the U.S.

"If you had one court case, it takes forever. Millions of court cases? They're really saying you're not allowed to do what I was elected to do? I was elected, for a very big part of it, [to address] the border and get people out," Trump said.

He mentioned how violent and dangerous criminals, including Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members, were allowed to flood into the country.

"They put them into our country through open borders, and now we have to go to court to get them out. I don't think the people of our country are going to stand for it," Trump added.