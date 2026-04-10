Kamala Harris hints she 'might' try to word-salad her way to the White House

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris signaled she is eyeing another run for the White House.

Harris revealed that she "might" run for president in 2028 despite losing all seven swing states and the popular vote in 2024. After spending months on a book tour in the South, Harris hinted during the Democrats' National Action Network convention on Friday that her presidential ambitions are alive and well.

'I'm thinking about it in the context of then, you know ...'

"Listen, I might," Harris told Rev. Al Sharpton when asked about running again.

"I might. I'm thinking about it. I'm thinking about it."



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Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Harris cited her four years as vice president to former President Joe Biden, signaling that she is uniquely qualified compared to other potential Democrat candidates.

"I am thinking about it, but let me also say this," Harris said. "I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office and the Situation Room."

"I know what the job is, and I know what it requires," Harris added.



While soft-launching a potential presidential bid, it wasn't long before Harris went on into one of her signature word-salad tangents.

"I am thinking about it in the context of then, you know, is who, and where, and how can the best job be done for the American people," Harris stammered. "That's how I'm thinking about it."



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