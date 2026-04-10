TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Kamala Harris hints she 'might' try to word-salad her way to the White House
April 10, 2026
'I'm thinking about it.'
Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris signaled she is eyeing another run for the White House.
Harris revealed that she "might" run for president in 2028 despite losing all seven swing states and the popular vote in 2024. After spending months on a book tour in the South, Harris hinted during the Democrats' National Action Network convention on Friday that her presidential ambitions are alive and well.
'I'm thinking about it in the context of then, you know ...'
"Listen, I might," Harris told Rev. Al Sharpton when asked about running again.
"I might. I'm thinking about it. I'm thinking about it."
RELATED: After 11-year 'political persecution' begun by Kamala Harris, pro-life activist David Daleiden is VICTORIOUS
Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Harris cited her four years as vice president to former President Joe Biden, signaling that she is uniquely qualified compared to other potential Democrat candidates.
"I am thinking about it, but let me also say this," Harris said. "I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office and the Situation Room."
"I know what the job is, and I know what it requires," Harris added.
While soft-launching a potential presidential bid, it wasn't long before Harris went on into one of her signature word-salad tangents.
"I am thinking about it in the context of then, you know, is who, and where, and how can the best job be done for the American people," Harris stammered. "That's how I'm thinking about it."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.