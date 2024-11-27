Dem Katie Porter seeks domestic violence restraining order against ex-boyfriend, who claims she is keeping him from the media

Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter of California sought a domestic violence restraining order against her former live-in boyfriend, but he claims she is trying to keep him from talking to the media.

The details of the request were reported by Politico, which obtained court documents filed by Porter at the Orange County Superior Court.

'In recent weeks, his threats against my family and my colleagues have escalated in both their frequency and intensity.'

Porter accused Julian Willis of “persistent abuse and harassment" from 1,000 text and email messages sent to her, her family, and her staff over three months. Willis had been her romantic partner for several years and had at times lived at her residence.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday and scheduled a hearing for December.

Porter claimed in the filing that Willis threatened to damage her reputation by accusing her of having genital herpes. She submitted test results to the court to show that the allegation was false.

She also said that Willis had struggled with mental illness and drug abuse, which led to two alleged involuntary psychiatric hospitalizations.

“I have observed him misusing prescription painkillers, snorting Ritalin, and abusing cannabis and nicotine patches,” she is quoted as writing in the documents. “He has also previously disclosed to me his use of cocaine and nitrous oxide (‘whippets’).”

Willis spoke to Politico and said that Porter was trying to keep him from going to the media and also from filing his own lawsuit against her.

“This is her way of combating all that,” he is quoted as saying.

He claimed that a police report documented Porter becoming "aggressive" and "violent" against him and Porter's children in mid-August and asked for police supervision for his moving out of her home at that time. She said that she was out of town when he moved out and did not get any indication that police were present at the home.

“She’s a monster,” Willis said.

Porter, who is leaving Congress after an unsuccessful bid for the Senate, released a statement to Politico about her ex-boyfriend.

“Mr. Willis has suffered from well-documented mental health and substance abuse issues," Porter said. "As the records filed today show, those issues have gotten increasingly worse since I ended the relationship and asked him to leave my house. In recent weeks, his threats against my family and my colleagues have escalated in both their frequency and intensity, and I feel I must ask for this order from the court. I sincerely hope he can get the help he needs.”

In 2013, Porter obtained a restraining order against her then-husband who then obtained a reciprocal restraining order against her. They later divorced.

