Kelsey Grammer endorses Republican in dead-heat NJ governor race

Actor Kelsey Grammer, best known for his roles in “Frasier” and “Cheers,” weighed in on the competitive gubernatorial race in New Jersey, announcing his support for one of the candidates.

'There’s a lot of famous folks who grew up in Jersey, but some of them seem content to let you guys go on livin’ on a prayer.'

Grammer, who grew up in New Jersey, voiced a campaign video last week for Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, a former New Jersey state representative, who is going head-to-head with Mikie Sherrill (D), a current U.S. representative.

“When I was a boy, folks would stand up for what’s right and not wait for someone else to fix our problems,” Grammer stated in the video. “This last decade or so, it seems we’ve lost our way.”

The actor cited increased taxes, a surge in crime, and politicians making promises they fail to keep.

“Jack Ciattarelli will lead with strength, decency, and respect for all who love New Jersey and call it home,” Grammer concluded. “We waited long enough. It’s time."

Ciattarelli, who has received several endorsements from local Democratic leaders, shared the campaign video on social media.

Jack Ciattarelli. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“It’s time to bring back honest leadership, lower taxes, safer communities, and pride in our state,” Ciattarelli wrote. “It’s time for real change.”

Ciattarelli also shared a video on Monday of Grammer endorsing him. In the video, Grammer referenced song titles by those from or with ties to New Jersey, including Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and Taylor Swift.

“Hi, Kelsey Grammer, here,” he said. “You already know I’m from New Jersey. That’s why I’m talking to you right now. There’s a lot of famous folks who grew up in Jersey, but some of them seem content to let you guys go on livin’ on a prayer.”

Kelsey Grammer. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD

“Others have just forgotten that you were born in the USA too,” Grammer continued. “But once Jack wins, and I think he’s got a good chance of winning, it’s gonna make it a lot easier to just shake it off.”

Grammer has endorsed conservative candidates in previous elections. Last year, he announced his support for Curtis Bashaw, a New Jersey Republican Senate candidate who campaigned against Andy Kim (D) to replace Sen. Bob Menendez (D). Kim ultimately won the election by 9.7 points.

Grammer has also been vocal about his support of President Donald Trump.

