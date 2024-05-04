Kevin Spacey breaks his silence over sexual assault allegations amid UK documentary release

Actor Kevin Spacey — who was previously cleared of sexual assault charges after trials the U.S. and U.K. — has finally decided to speak out about allegations of illegal behavior ahead of a documentary about him set to air next week, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Spacey recently appeared for an interview with former GB News presenter Dan Wootton on his Outspoken channel on YouTube, saying that while he may have, at times, behaved inappropriately, there was never a time when he committed an illegal act.

“I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions. But I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me."



“I’ve never told someone that if they give me sexual favours, then I will help them out with their career, ever."

“I’ve clearly hooked up with, you know, some men who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me. But there was no conversation with me, it was all part of their plan, one that was always destined to fail, because I wasn’t in on the deal.”

And he said: “Were there times when I would flirt with some of the people who were involved in those programmes who were in their 20s? Yes. Did I ever hook up with another actor? Yes. Did I make a clumsy pass at someone who wasn’t interested as it turned out? Yes.”

“That may not have been the best decision and it’s not one that I would do today. But it happened. It wasn’t illegal, and nor has it ever been alleged to have been illegal," he continued.

Spacey took to X, writing:

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.

Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute any allegations made against me. I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided “documentary” about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4. Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.

Blaze News previously reported on Spacey's case in 2023. Four individuals came forward, claiming that Spacey had sexually assaulted them.

The report read:

All four alleged victims testified during the trial, and three of them alleged that Spacey had either grabbed their genitals without consent or forced them to touch his. However, the fourth accuser made an even more serious allegation. He claimed that he had once sought Spacey's advice regarding his burgeoning acting career. Two weeks later, Spacey invited the man over to his apartment, where Spacey then drugged the man and sexually assaulted him, he testified. After falling asleep or losing consciousness, the man said he woke up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him.

Despite winning the case, Spacey says that he has nothing left. He went on to mention that he still has legal bills to pay.

