60-year-old woman fights back against man trying to kidnap her from store bathroom, Ohio police say

A 60-year-old woman was able to fight off a man who was trying to kidnap her from a bathroom at a store in Hilliard, Ohio.

The Hilliard Division of Police said officers were called to the At Home retail store on Park Mill Run Drive on Friday due to a report of an attempted kidnapping.

Police said the woman was attacked upon entering into the bathroom by a man who had been following her at the store. He allegedly tried to strangle her, put his hand over her mouth, and told her to be quiet.

Instead, she fought back.

The woman yelled for help, and her husband responded and held the suspect down until police could arrive and arrest the man. Police identified the man as 26-year-old Mohamed Camara of Columbus.

He was charged with felony kidnapping and booked into the Franklin County Jail. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

"This victim did everything right. She fought back hard, she loudly called for help, and she’s doing a great job assisting with our investigation," said police on a social media post about the case.

Police said additional charges are being considered. They also offered advice for the public.

"We want to remind residents to be aware of their surroundings, whether that’s in a store, a parking lot, a familiar place or an unfamiliar place. Be assertive, be vigilant, follow your gut instinct, and don’t be afraid to scream 'no,'" they wrote.

Hilliard is a suburb of Columbus with a population of about 37k residents.

A news video report about the incident can be viewed here on YouTube.

