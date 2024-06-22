LEGO promotes LGBT movement with stop motion video of minifigures 'on their way to celebrate Pride'

LEGO recently shared a stop motion video meant to celebrate the LGBT movement.

"These LEGO minifigures are on their way to celebrate Pride at their very own spectacular parade. This fab stop motion film shows their journey through a home, getting ready for their celebration!" the description on a YouTube short reads.

"These dazzling minifigures are ready for Pride with their very own spectacular Pride celebration!" an Instagram post reads.

A message at the end of the video reads, "happy PRIDE."

'Build a LEGO® Progress Flag and take it home with you!'

The company sells an "Everyone is Awesome" set, designed by LEGO Group vice president of design Matthew Ashton.

"We've made sure to include black and brown colors to represent the broad diversity of everyone within the LGBTQIA+ community. We've also added in the pale blue, white and pink to support and embrace the trans community as well. I purposely put the purple drag queen in as a clear nod to the fabulous side of the LGBTQIA+ community. I hope it's a joy to build and a joy to look at, and hopefully it will bring a lot of joy to people's lives," he noted.

"Because of the statement that it's making, I'm really proud that I'm working for a company that wants to have a voice on topics like this. I am really happy that it has allowed me to create something that all our LGBTQIA+ employees can be really proud of as well and can feel acknowledged by," he stated.

LEGO appears to have recently offered an event at stores where people could build a LEGO progress pride flag.

"Build a LEGO® Progress Flag and take it home with you!" a post proclaims. "LEGO® Progress Pride Flag make and take event is intended for participants aged 6+ years. The LEGO Progress Pride Flag model will be available on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last," the post notes. "LEGO Progress Pride Flag model cannot be purchased."

