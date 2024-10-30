Liberal media keeps heat on comedian’s joke while twisting itself in knots to spin Biden’s ‘garbage’ insult

The Democratic Party's corporate media allies spent the past few days condemning a comedian for a joke he made at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.



By Wednesday morning, many of those same media outlets were still focusing on that story while largely overlooking an insult by the current sitting president against Trump's supporters, which echoed the language used in the comedian's joke.

The liberal media outlets vehemently criticized Tony Hinchcliffe, a roast comedian, for his joke calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

'Will the networks that obsessively covered a joke from a comedian ... cover the fact that the Kamala Harris campaign is insulting half of the country?'

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made an appearance on CNN where he addressed Hinchcliffe's comedy at Trump's rally.

Biden stated, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump's] supporters."

Instead of reacting with the same outrage over Biden's incendiary language, the media fell in line with the White House's attempt to reinterpret the president's comments.

The White House transcript of Biden's statement included an apostrophe on "supporter's," suggesting that the president had referred to Hinchcliffe specifically.

In a statement, Biden said, "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

Many of the same media outlets gave the president a pass for his remark.

Politico entirely misrepresented Biden's comments, claiming the president "said 'the only garbage' was the 'hatred' of Trump supporters who said such things about American citizens."

The outlet released the full quote from Biden but included the misleading apostrophe.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance stated, "Will the networks that obsessively covered a joke from a comedian at a Trump rally cover the fact that the Kamala Harris campaign is insulting half of the country? Will they even report honestly on this disgusting behavior from our present leadership?"

Podcaster Tim Pool also reacted to the media's reporting.

Pool wrote on X, "Its funny because Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke, Biden was serious."

"Also spare me your apostrophe bullshit***, that was a complete sentence," he added.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) also was not buying the White House's spin on Biden's comment.

Donalds told CNN, "The first statement from Joe Biden, is the one that he truly believes. He does not think that people who disagree with him or his party, who support President Trump, are Americans. He thinks that they're garbage."

He compared Biden's Tuesday comments to remarks he made a few years ago.

"It was Joe Biden that went on the 'Breakfast Club', and he famously said that if you couldn't vote for him, then you weren't black. It's the same Joe Biden making the same type of statement four years ago. So, this is consistent with who he is," Donalds added.

Reporter Savanah Hernandez reacted to Biden's comment, writing on X, "Thank God Joe Biden called us all garbage, now I don't have to listen to the faux outrage over Tony Hinchcliffe's joke anymore AND he stole all of the momentum from Kamala's rally tonight."

"Biden out here single-handedly winning Trump the election. What a patriot," she said.