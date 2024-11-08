Liberals need feminist version of Joe Rogan to capture 'lost' males, says MSNBC guest

Defeated and dejected Democrats continue to seek answers in the wake of their electoral implosion, and some even believe they need a feminist version of Joe Rogan.

'When a man is just lost and lonely and not yet radicalized, we don't have the equivalent of Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson to move that man in a feminist direction.'

Writer Anand Giridharadas made the case while a guest on MSNBC Friday, when he criticized the right-wing "media ecosystem" that had radicalized "lonely" males.

"It's not a good one. It's a negative one. It's a — it's a radicalization funnel," he explained.

"But what they have done in their online media ecosystem is build a radicalization engine, literally the way militant groups do around the world, that takes people from relatively low-level annoyances with the world: 'Why are eggs so expensive? Why is my kid learning this new thing in American history in school that I didn't learn?' And then moves them through YouTube videos, through podcasts, moves them from that annoyance all the way, slowly, slowly, slowly, to a full-blown fascist politics," said Giridharadas.

"It's an elaborate, multibillion-dollar infrastructure, and there is nothing like it on the pro-democracy side," he continued. "When a man is just lost and lonely and not yet radicalized, we don't have the equivalent of Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson to move that man in a feminist direction."

Video of the bizarre suggestion was widely circulated on social media.

President-elect Donald Trump went through a three-hour interview on the incredibly popular "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast just ahead of Election Day.

Rogan said that he extended the same invitation to appear on the podcast to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the issue became contentious after the Harris campaign said it was unwilling to fly her to Rogan's studio. Rogan said the campaign told him she wanted a shorter time period and wanted him to come to her, which he refused to do.

Harris defenders were furious at Rogan for what they saw as a disrespectful attitude against the candidate.

Trump went on to soundly defeat Harris, and Democrats are furiously seeking answers.

