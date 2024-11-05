'The barbarians are at the gates': Libertarian Party of New Hampshire snubs own candidate to endorse Trump

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire — the self-described most libertarian party in the most libertarian state — snubbed its party's own candidate to endorse former President Donald Trump.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire rejected the Libertarian Party's presidential candidate, Chase Oliver, and instead endorsed Trump in the 2024 election. Oliver is a progressive libertarian on several key issues.

'The barbarians are at the gates. We must make sure that New Hampshire continues to repel progressives, socialists, communists, and leftists of all stripes.'

"There is, technically, a Libertarian on the ballot," the LPNH said of Oliver. "This Libertarian spends his time supporting tax-funded trans surgery for prisoners, advocating for literal murderers, and trying to kick our members out of the Libertarian Party entirely. We cannot support him, and he cannot win."

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Oliver is polling at 0.8%.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire noted that the endorsement of Trump "was not a light decision" but added, "We feel it is the right one for ourselves, for our children, and for the best future of a Free State of New Hampshire."

The political group admitted that Trump is not a libertarian but stressed the Republican was "the best candidate for libertarians."

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire pointed out that Trump promised to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht — the founder of the online illegal drug marketplace Silk Road — during his appearance at the Libertarian National Convention in May.

It also highlighted that Trump started no new wars — a first in over three decades.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire touted that Trump could appoint libertarian icon Ron Paul, as well as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, to reduce the size of the federal government.

The group applauded Trump's proposal to end the Department of Education.

The statement by the LPNH posted to the X social media platform highlighted that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) – whom it describes as one of the "greatest libertarians in America" — gave his endorsement of Trump last month.

Massie said last month, "I want to be part of the alignment that puts the focus back on regular people instead of corporations and bureaucracy. One of the other pressing issues of our day is that our meddling overseas has put us on the brink of war, and I believe Trump is the only one who can pull us back from that. For these reasons and those mentioned in my endorsement, I came to the conclusion that this presidential election is too important for me not to weigh-in on."

Trump and Massie butted heads in March 2020 when the former president called for the Kentucky representative to be thrown out of the Republican Party. Trump did endorse Massie in the 2022 election.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire was excited that Trump welcomed Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

The libertarian group was also interested in Trump's "flirting" with the elimination of individual income taxes.

"Trump promises much and we are skeptical of promises from politicians," the group said.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire then warned about the dangers of the Democrats winning the 2024 presidential election.

"However, we know for certain what the Democrat alternative is: more socialism, more censorship, more taxes, more authoritarianism," the statement read.

"The barbarians are at the gates. We must make sure that New Hampshire continues to repel progressives, socialists, communists, and leftists of all stripes," the LPNH stated. "New Hampshire, being the only red state in a blue New England, helps achieve that goal. For these reasons and more, the most popular Libertarian state affiliate in the country is endorsing Donald Trump for President. Now get out there and vote!"

The last time a Republican presidential candidate won New Hampshire was in 2000.

President Joe Biden won the state by 7% in 2020.

Trump lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by fewer than 3,000 votes.

Prominent libertarian and stand-up comedian Dave Smith also recently announced that he was supporting Trump in the 2024 election.

